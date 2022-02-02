The St. Joseph School District canceled classes Wednesday after a winter storm moved into the area overnight. The closing also includes the Hillyard Technical Center, the Early Learning Center, the Virtual Academy and the Webster adult education classes.
Other weather-related closings Wednesday:
— Cameron R-II is closed.
— Chillicothe R-II is closed.
— Helen Davis School is closed.
— Missouri Western State University's campus is closed.
— North Central Missouri College North Belt Center closed.
— Savannah R-III is closed.
— All St. Joseph Catholic schools, including Bishop LeBlond, are closed.
— St. Joseph Christian is closed.
OTHER CLOSINGS:
— Andrew County Senior Center is closed.
— Books revisited bookstore closed.
— MERIL offices closed.
— Rolling Hills Library is closed.
