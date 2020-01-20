The following schools are closed Tuesday, Jan. 21:
- Laredo R-VII
- Gallatin R-V
- Princeton R-V
- North Andrew R-V
- Winston
- Savannah R-III
- Cameron R-I
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The following schools are closed Tuesday, Jan. 21:
- Laredo R-VII
- Gallatin R-V
- Princeton R-V
- North Andrew R-V
- Winston
- Savannah R-III
- Cameron R-I
Jessica Kopp can be reached at jessica.kopp@newspressnow.com or you can follow her on Twitter: @NPNOWKopp