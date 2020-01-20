Placeholder cold weather closings

The following schools are closed Tuesday, Jan. 21:

- Laredo R-VII

- Gallatin R-V

- Princeton R-V

- North Andrew R-V

- Winston

- Savannah R-III

- Cameron R-I

Jessica Kopp can be reached at jessica.kopp@newspressnow.com or you can follow her on Twitter: @NPNOWKopp