Due to expected inclement weather today and later this evening, there are several closings and postponements.
The Dixie Cadillacs Dance at the Joyce Raye Patterson 50+ Activity Center will not be held tonight and is postponed until 7 p.m. Jan. 22.
InterServ Friday Fun Night will not be held this evening.
News-Press NOW will continue to update this list as closings happen.
