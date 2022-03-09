Due to inclement weather, many school districts in our area are closed Thursday, including the St. Joseph School District and all St. Joseph Catholic schools.
SCHOOLS:
— St. Joseph School District, closed Thursday. Students will do remote learning.
— St. Joseph Catholic schools, closed Thursday.
— St. Joseph Christian, closed Thursday.
— Chillicothe R-II School District, closed Thursday.
— Plattsburg, closed Thursday.
— Savannah R-III School District, closed Thursday. Students will learn at home with AMI/Snow Day packets.
— Buchanan County R-IV School District, closed. Students will learn with AMI.
— Hiawatha Schools USD 415, closed Thursday.
— Missouri Western State University campus, closed Thursday.
News-Press NOW will update closings and cancellations as they happen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.