Car show

That 70's Car Show was held Saturday at Lake Contrary.

 By Harry Loomis News-Press NOW

Classic cars from around the area gathered at Lake Contrary for "That 70's Car Show" hosted by the Knuckle Draggerz Car Club.

The club, based in Maitland, MO, hosts shows around the state of Missouri. Clue owner, Jodie Downs, said they expected anywhere from 150-200 cars at the show.

