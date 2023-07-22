top story Classic cars come to Lake Contrary By Harry Loomis News-Press NOW Harry Loomis Author email Jul 22, 2023 21 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email That 70's Car Show was held Saturday at Lake Contrary. By Harry Loomis News-Press NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Classic cars from around the area gathered at Lake Contrary for "That 70's Car Show" hosted by the Knuckle Draggerz Car Club.The club, based in Maitland, MO, hosts shows around the state of Missouri. Clue owner, Jodie Downs, said they expected anywhere from 150-200 cars at the show.The event has fun for the whole family. Along with the collection of cars, there were food trucks, vendors, a face painting booth and live music from the Good Sam Club Band."It's a great family event," Downs said. "It's got the park to play in. All the cars keep the kids interested."The show was in the park across the street from the lake, which allowed for all the different vendors, trucks and cars to have plenty of space."I've held [shows] here before," Downs said. "I know people with the lake and water. It's always a good partnership with them and makes for a great show."Downs is a former St. Joseph resident, which he says helped when organizing the event with local vendors."It took a lot of planning for this one," Downs said. "Some got a hold of me and some I've known from past shows. They just show up and here we go."The Knuckle Draggerz club currently doesn't have any more events planned. They say that they try to host a handful of shows in a year if all goes well."We normally do our homeshow which is in Maitland, MO," Downs said. "We do four-to-five shows a year. We try to help clubs and people who are starting up. We just like to do this." Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Motor Vehicles Transportation Tv Broadcasting Harry Loomis Author email Follow Harry Loomis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos Local News Local News Fatal motorcycle crash kills one St. Joseph man Local News Dogs on display at All Breeds Dog Show News Highway patrol host recruiting event at Mustangs game Military Senate wades into politics of defense bill More Local News → 0:42 Temperatures are heating up 21 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.