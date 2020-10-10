Building permit data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that investment in single-family homes has been on the decline for several decades, while investment in multi-unit properties has increased. However, migration shifts and urban density concerns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic could reverse this trend in the future. Cities and states that have invested more in single-family residences may be better positioned for the years ahead.

Prior to COVID-19, the share of new housing units designated as single-family homes had been decreasing for decades. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 71.5% of new housing units in 1990 were single-family homes. By 2019, however, only 62.2% of new housing units nationwide were single-family homes. Notably, the overall number of new housing units authorized dropped precipitously in 2008 during the Great Recession and still has not recovered to the pre-recession level.

As of the 2018 American Community Survey, approximately 67% of all existing housing units in the U.S. were categorized as single-family homes. But there is some regional variation, with 74.3% of existing homes in the West North Central Division and only 59.5% of existing homes in the Middle Atlantic Division designated as single-family. In most regions, new single-family home investment in 2019 lagged behind historical levels. Single-family homes accounted for a larger share of new, rather than existing, housing units in just two Census divisions, both of which are in the south.

Southern and mountain states invested the most in single-family homes in 2019. In states such as Wyoming, Louisiana and Mississippi, more than 85% of new homes were single-family. By contrast, densely populated Northeastern states including New York (20.8%), New Jersey (31.6%) and Massachusetts (36.2%) were least likely to have invested in single-family homes in 2019.

While many American cities are known for high-density living, others offer more space and can accommodate a larger proportion of single-family homes. To find which cities are investing the most in single-family homes, researchers at Porch analyzed new housing authorization data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits Survey. To improve relevance, cities were grouped by population: large (1,000,000 or more), midsize (350,000 to 999,999) and small (100,000 to 349,999).

In the small metros, St. Joseph ranked at 145 on the list, with 124 new single-family homes in 2019, which were part of the 220 new housing units built. Kristi Bailey, director of communications and marketing for the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce, said there are many reasons for why more families would be laying roots in St. Joseph.

“When people are looking to relocate, especially those maybe that have lived in a city or in suburbs for a long time, a city like St. Joseph is different,” she said. “It’s affordable. It has a lot of history and it’s also just big enough that you have some anonymity. But once you’re here for a while, you’re always going to run into somebody you know at the grocery store. So it also feels like a small town.”

With the COVID-19 pandemic causing some people to work from home, Bailey said that might also lead to big-city families moving to more affordable spots like St. Joseph to save money and raise their family.

“One of the things that we’re going to look at in the future is ‘How do we attract more people that really want to get out of the crazy city life and move to a place that they can really call home?’” she said.

While there is significant variation in single-family home investment across metropolitan areas, several metros — for example, Spartanburg, South Carolina, Midland, Texas, and Merced, California — exclusively authorized single-family homes in 2019. Similar to the regional data, metro areas in the south have the highest representation on the list. Here are the metropolitan areas investing the most in single-family homes.

Large metros investing the most in single-family homes

15. St. Louis, Missouri-Illinois

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 73.4%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 73.6%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 5,179

Total new housing units (2019): 7,054

14. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, Virginia-North Carolina

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 73.5%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 70.5%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 4,345

Total new housing units (2019): 5,908

13. Cincinnati, Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 74.5%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 69.9%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 4,488

Total new housing units (2019): 6,023

12. Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, California

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 76.2%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 73.5%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 7,184

Total new housing units (2019): 9,431

11. Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, California

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 76.4%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 73.7%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 11,147

Total new housing units (2019): 14,599

10. Providence-Warwick, Rhode Island-Massachusetts

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 77.7%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 57.6%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 1,592

Total new housing units (2019): 2,048

9. Jacksonville, Florida

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 78.9%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 67.3%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 11,583

Total new housing units (2019): 14,687

8. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, Georgia

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 80.0%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 72.1%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 26,261

Total new housing units (2019): 32,836

7. New Orleans-Metairie, Louisiana

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 80.5%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 67.1%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 3,241

Total new housing units (2019): 4,026

6. Tucson, Arizona

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 80.9%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 67.4%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 3,490

Total new housing units (2019): 4,313

5. Raleigh-Cary, North Carolina

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 83.6%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 71.0%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 11,142

Total new housing units (2019): 13,320

4. Cleveland-Elyria, Ohio

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 85.2%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 70.7%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 2,584

Total new housing units (2019): 3,032

3. Memphis, Tennessee-Mississippi-Arkansas

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 90.3%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 72.5%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 3,319

Total new housing units (2019): 3,674

2. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 90.3%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 74.2%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 5,924

Total new housing units (2019): 6,557

1. Birmingham-Hoover, Alabama

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 95.7%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 71.6%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 3,063

Total new housing units (2019): 3,202

Large metros investing the least in single-family homes

15. Kansas City, Missouri-Kansas

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 51.5%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 75.6%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 4,811

Total new housing units (2019): 9,347

14. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, D.C.-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 48.4%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 65.3%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 12,977

Total new housing units (2019): 26,804

13. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, Oregon-Washington

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 45.7%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 66.3%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 7,688

Total new housing units (2019): 16,815

12. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 44.6%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 73.7%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 6,963

Total new housing units (2019): 15,607

11. Salt Lake City, Utah

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 44.6%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 69.6%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 4,760

Total new housing units (2019): 10,680

10. Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, Minnesota-Wisconsin

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 42.9%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 70.8%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 9,610

Total new housing units (2019): 22,414

9. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, Illinois-Indiana-Wisconsin

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 42.0%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 59.5%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 7,598

Total new housing units (2019): 18,085

8. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, California

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 41.8%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 62.9%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 2,603

Total new housing units (2019): 6,230

7. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, California

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 36.7%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 60.0%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 3,019

Total new housing units (2019): 8,216

6. Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach, Florida

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 35.0%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 51.0%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 7,241

Total new housing units (2019): 20,688

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, Washington

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 32.8%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 62.7%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 8,737

Total new housing units (2019): 26,599

4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, California

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 30.5%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 56.4%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 9,306

Total new housing units (2019): 30,554

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, California

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 29.4%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 58.8%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 4,076

Total new housing units (2019): 13,881

2. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, Massachusetts-New Hampshire

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 28.5%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 53.0%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 4,299

Total new housing units (2019): 15,088

1. New York-Newark-Jersey City, New York-New Jersey-Pennsylvania

Share of new housing units that are single-family homes (2019): 18.1%

Share of existing housing units that are single-family homes: 43.2%

Total new single-family homes (2019): 11,072

Total new housing units (2019): 61,168

Methodology & detailed findings

The data used in this analysis is from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Building Permits Survey. The survey includes new housing projects authorized by building permits. To identify the locations investing the most in single-family homes, Porch calculated the share of all 2019 building permits that were for one-unit projects. The one-unit category is what Census considers to be single-family homes. This includes fully detached units, semidetached units, row houses and townhouses.

Locations were ordered by the share of new housing units that were single-family homes in 2019. In the event of a tie, the location with the greater number of single-family homes authorized by building permits was ranked higher. The researchers also included statistics on existing single-family homes (detached and attached), which come from the 2018 American Community Survey 1-Year Estimates.

To improve relevance, metropolitan areas were grouped into cohorts based on population: large (1,000,000 or more), midsize (350,000 to 999,999) and small (100,000 to 349,999).

While development of single-family homes has trended down for decades, the COVID-19 outbreak has renewed their appeal. The Census Bureau recently reported that new single-family housing units authorized by building permits grew 17% between June and July 2020. Likewise, sales of new single-family homes in July 2020 were 13.9% higher than in June 2020, and 36.3% higher than in July 2019. As home buyers leave densely populated areas, the growing interest in single-family homes may usher in a new wave of low-density housing development.

Andrew Gaug contributed to this report.