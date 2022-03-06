The 2022 United Cerebral Palsy’s Chili Challenge made its return to St. Joseph Civic Arena on Sunday.
The event is a yearly chili cook-off that raises money for the UCP.
Dozens of chili cooking teams competed in the Chili Challenge.
The event also featured other aspects such as vendors, live music and a silent auction.
Steve Culver, founder of the Chili Challenge, said that over the years the event has raised almost two million dollars.
“The teams raise money on their own for the people’s choice award,” he said. “And everything that is sold here today goes to UCP — All the chili, everything in the silence auction totally goes to UCP.”
Culver said the cook-off was a little hurt this year because they had to hold the event virtually in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“And so, we’re down a few teams, but nothing too bad. But I’d be tickled to death if we raise a hundred thousand,” he said.
According to officials with UCP, they were able meet their goal after the event was complete.
The Chili Challenge featured teams of all shapes and sizes. Some were run by siblings and others were associated with businesses. Some teams were local, while others made a three-hour drive.
One of these various teams competing in the event was Fletcher Contracting, which was run by siblings Jimmy and Amber Fletcher.
Amber said they have been coming to the cook-off since it first started, where their mom played in a band as the event’s live entertainment.
“That’s how we started coming,” she said. “And then we decided about 12 years ago, after being here for so many years, we wanted to join the competition. So he did it under his (Jimmy’s) business name and that’s how we got started.”
Jimmy said the main reason why their team is there is raising money for UCP.
Besides that, they are there to have a good time and test the other chilis.
“Next year we’re gonna have plenty of openings for teams, if anybody’d like to enter their chili, come on down and cook,” Culver said. “We’d love to have them. The more the merrier.”
To keep something like the challenge going after so long, he said that you need some “new blood” every and now then.
