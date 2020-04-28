OMAHA, Neb. — Investor Warren Buffett said his company’s scaled-back annual meeting will feature an abbreviated question-and-answer session this weekend.
Berkshire Hathaway is planning to hold a smaller, online annual meeting this Saturday without any shareholders present. All the other events surrounding the meeting, which normally attracts roughly 40,000 people to Omaha, Nebraska, have been canceled.
Buffett said Monday that he and Berkshire Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who oversees Berkshire’s non-insurance businesses, will answer questions from a reporter at the meeting on Saturday afternoon. Berkshire also will release its first-quarter earnings report Saturday.