NEW YORK — Wall Street’s rally got back on track Monday, while gold rushed to a record at the start of a week packed with potentially market-moving events.
The S&P 500 rose 0.7% to more than recover all its losses from last week, as Apple and other tech giants returned to their winning ways. Nervousness was still hanging over markets, though, and gold shot up to touch its highest price ever.
The S&P 500 climbed 23.78 points to 3,239.41. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.88, or 0.4%, to 26,584.77, and the Nasdaq composite gained 173.09, or 1.7%, to 10,536.27.
“If there ever was a week to pay attention, this is likely the one,” Kevin Giddis, chief fixed income strategist at Raymond James, wrote in a report. “There is as much going on for the markets as there has been since the crisis began, and almost all of it has some potential meaning on the future of the US economy.”
At the head of the pack is a two-day meeting for the Federal Reserve on interest rates that begins Tuesday.
This week is also a busy one for corporate earnings, with more than a third of the companies in the S&P 500 scheduled to report how they fared form April through June.
Gold for delivery in August added another $33.50 to settle at $1,931.00 per ounce Monday, after earlier climbing as high as $1,941.90. That’s an intraday record for the most actively traded contract, and it follows up on Friday’s record high for a settlement price.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note ticked up to 0.60% from 0.58% late Friday.