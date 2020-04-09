NEW YORK — Stocks shot to a 3.4% gain Wednesday on Wall Street, as investors chose to focus on the optimistic side of data about the coronavirus outbreak’s trajectory.
It’s the latest about-face in this brutally volatile stretch for the U.S. stock market, which has flip-flopped from gains to losses for six straight days.
Just a day before, stocks had been headed for a similar gain only for it to vanish in the last minutes of trading.
The market’s upward swings have recently been bigger than the down moves, though, amid signs that deaths and infections may be nearing a peak or plateau in some of the world’s hardest-hit areas. That’s led some investors to envision the other side of the economic shutdown that is gripping the world as authorities try to slow the spread of the virus.
The S&P 500 climbed 90.57 points, or 3.4%, to 2,749.98.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 779.71 points, or 3.4%, to 23,433.57 and the Nasdaq was up 203.64, or 2.6%, to 8,090.90.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose $1.46, or 6.2%, to settle at $25.09 a barrel, recovering some of its 9.4% slide from the prior day.
Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 97 cents, or 3%, to $32.84 a barrel.