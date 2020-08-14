NEW YORK — Another afternoon fade for stocks left Wall Street just shy of a record on Thursday, after the S&P 500 briefly crossed above its all-time closing high for the second straight day.
The S&P 500 dipped 6.92 points, or 0.2%, to 3,373.43. At one point during the day, it climbed above 3,386.15. That’s the record closing level it set in February, before investors appreciated how much devastation the new coronavirus would cause for the global economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 80.12, or 0.3%, to 27,896.72. The Nasdaq composite climbed 30.27, or 0.3%, to 11,042.50.
It’s just the second loss for the S&P 500 in the last 10 days. The index began stumbling in the early afternoon, as Treasury yields were accelerating following an auction of 30-year bonds by the U.S. government. Higher yields mean prices for bonds were falling.
“We saw a sell-off in bonds, and that led to a little bit of weakness in stocks,” said JJ Kinahan, chief strategist at TD Ameritrade. “It’s not a terrible day by any stretch of the imagination, but it’s also a summer day,” which are traditionally slow for markets.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 0.71%. It was at 0.57% just on Monday.
Cisco Systems slumped 11.2% for the biggest loss in the S&P 500, even though it reported better results for its latest quarter than Wall Street expected. It gave a forecast for the current quarter that fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Benchmark U.S. crude fell 43 cents to settle at $42.24 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 47 cents to $44.96 a barrel.