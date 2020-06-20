NEW YORK — Wall Street careened through all the forces that have pushed and pulled it through the week, at first rising on Friday amid hope for the economy and then falling on worries about worsening coronavirus levels in some states, all before ending with modest losses.
The S&P 500 dropped 0.6%, a relatively small move to cap its fourth weekly gain in the last five. But the market had appeared headed for a bigger day earlier in trading, either up 1.3% or down 1%.
It’s another example of how uncertainty is the dominant force over Wall Street as investors weigh budding improvements in the economy against worsening infection levels in the South and West. Also exacerbating volatility was Friday’s simultaneous expiration of contracts for stock options and futures, an occasional occurrence that can drive bouts of buying and selling and is known as “quadruple witching day.”
The S&P 500 fell 17.60 points to 3,097.74. The Dow Jones Industrial average dropped 208.64 points, or 0.8%, to 25,871.46 after earlier swinging from a gain of 371 points to a loss of 320 points. The Nasdaq composite inched up by 3.07 points, or less than 0.1%, to 9,946.12.
In another demonstration of how long the road will be back to a normal economy, the Cruise Lines International Association said Friday that its members are volunteering not to sail any voyages from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note held steady at 0.69% after climbing as high as 0.74% earlier in the day.
A barrel of U.S. crude oil for delivery in July rose 2.3% to settle at $39.75. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 1.6% to settle at $42.19 per barrel.