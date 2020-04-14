DENVER — Colorado has made online sales of recreational marijuana legal during the coronavirus pandemic, fulfilling one of the pot industry’s biggest wishes and fueling its argument for more concessions that could be made permanent when the crisis eases.
It’s one of several signs emerging from the virus outbreak of just how far ingrained marijuana has become in mainstream life in several states. Dispensaries are being designated “critical businesses” and are allowed to operate through statewide stay-at-home orders. Large markets such as California, Washington state and Oregon are allowing curbside pickup during the crisis.
Now under Colorado’s emergency rules, customers can pay for marijuana online and then pick up their purchase at the store.
“We have an opportunity to prove that cannabis businesses can run these operations and do so effectively under extremely dire circumstances,” said Morgan Fox, a spokesman for the Denver-based National Cannabis Industry Association.
Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois and Oregon also allow online recreational marijuana sales. But the practice nonetheless remains severely limited because credit card companies tend to shy away from dealing with a drug that is still illegal under U.S. law.
Fox said easing restrictions on dispensaries is a step, but he doubts credit card companies will embrace the marijuana industry unless lawmakers provide some cover by passing the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act, which aims to protect financial institutions that serve cannabis-related businesses.
One example is Cannabis Station by Rocky Mountain High, a dispensary housed in an old filling station in downtown Denver. The dispensary has been providing curbside pickup after Gov. Jared Polis’ March 20 directive, but it hasn’t delved into online sales because it hasn’t found a credit card company willing to process the transactions.
The dispensary’s manager, Ben Prater, said he believes the state should allow deliveries during the crisis, as well. Home delivery of marijuana, which is already allowed in several states, was not covered by Polis’ order.