NEW YORK — When will the money arrive?
That’s the urgent question for small business owners who have been devastated by the coronavirus outbreak. They’re awaiting help from the $2 trillion rescue package signed into law Friday. But with bills fast coming due, no end to business closings and an economy that’s all but shut down, owners are worried about survival.
Millions of owners face April 1 due dates for rent, mortgage, credit card and other payments. Some have been granted leniency from landlords and lenders. But even then, there are other business and personal bills that are owed. And employees — at least those who haven’t been laid off — must be paid.
“How quick can we get these funds?” says Adam Rammel, co-owner of Brewfontaine, a bar and restaurant in Bellefontaine, Ohio, that’s now limited to takeout and delivery service. His revenue is down 60%. Yet he has eight staffers, down from his usual 25, whom he must pay.
The rescue package signed into law Friday provides for Small Business Administration loans to companies as well as to sole proprietors and freelancers. The loans can be used for payroll, mortgages, rent and utilities, with those amounts forgiven and payments deferred. It also will supply small loans that can, depending on an owner’s credit score, be approved quickly. Employers can receive tax credits for retaining workers, though not if they have obtained one of the SBA loans.
Many owners also are seeking separate SBA economic injury disaster loans. And the Federal Reserve plans to set up a program to lend directly to small business owners.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin has said the small loans would be available starting Friday, and in an interview with the FOX Business Network, Mnuchin said he hoped to release loan forms later Monday.