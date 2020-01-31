.WASHINGTON — The U.S. economy expanded at a moderate 2.1% annual rate in the final three months of 2019, capping a year when a weak global landscape and a sharp pullback in business investment resulting from the U.S. government’s trade fights combined to slow growth.
The fourth-quarter rise in the gross domestic product — the economy’s total output of goods and services — matched the third-quarter gain, the government said Thursday. For all of last year, economic growth — 2.3% — was the weakest since President Donald Trump’s election in 2016.
The picture that emerged Thursday from the government’s first estimate of growth in the October-December quarter was a mixed one: Consumers kept spending, but they have grown more cautious. Incomes are rising but at a slower pace. Most alarmingly, businesses have been sharply reducing their investment as ongoing trade fights have heightened uncertainty for corporations.
At the same time, low interest rates, low inflation and a robust job market have given consumers and home buyers the means to keep fueling steady, if only modest, growth. Global risks — including potentially severe economic damage from China’s viral outbreak — will continue to overhang the economy. But they’re also likely to persuade the Fed to keep interest rates low and perhaps even further reduce them if the threats to the economy escalate.
Many economists saw Trump’s decision to lower trade tensions by signing a Phase One agreement with China as key to lowering the risk of a recession this year.
“The economic fundamentals are very solid right now,” said Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC. “Some of the downside risks that the Federal Reserve had been concerned about have faded now that we have a Phase One trade deal.”