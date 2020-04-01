WASHINGTON — The Trump administration’s rollback of mileage standards Tuesday marks a win for Americans who like their SUVs and pickups, but the government’s own estimates show big costs, too — more Americans dying from air pollution, more climate-damaging tailpipe exhaust and more expense for drivers at the gas pumps.
The administration’s final rule relaxes future mileage standards for years to come.
“Great news! American families will now be able to buy safer, more affordable, and environmentally friendly cars with our new SAFE VEHICLES RULE,” President Donald Trump declared in a tweet. “Get rid of those old, unsafe clunkers. Build better and safer American cars and create American jobs. Buy American!”
Trump’s new mileage standards will require automakers to achieve 1.5% annual increases in fuel efficiency. That’s less than the more than 2% increases the U.S. auto industry is already averaging.
John Bozzella, CEO of the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, a trade group representing automakers, said the industry still wants middle ground between the two standards, and it supports year-over-year mileage increases. But he said the Obama-era standards are outdated because of the drastic shift to trucks and SUVs.
Trump initially proposed simply dropping mandates for more fuel efficiency entirely, but he compromised after California and a dozen other states and a faction of automakers revolted.