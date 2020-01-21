DAVOS, Switzerland — President Donald Trump looked past the impeachment drama unfolding in Washington on Tuesday, turning his speech at an economic forum in the Swiss Alps into an unabashed sales pitch for the “blue-collar boom” in the U.S. economy that he said took place on his watch.
Trump kept his focus on the economy in his address, never mentioning impeachment during half an hour on stage at the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
But then later in the day, it came: “READ THE TRANSCRIPTS!” Trump tweeted on the way back to his hotel in response to the impeachment trial getting underway in the U.S. Senate.
Trump’s two-day stay in Davos is a test of his ability to balance anger over being impeached with a desire to project leadership on the world stage. He reminded the audience of business and government leaders that when he spoke here in 2018, “I told you that we had launched the great American comeback.”
“Today I’m proud to declare the United States is in the midst of an economic boom, the likes of which the world has never seen before,” the president said.
Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark said Trump’s “sotto voce message to the American voter was: ‘Look, they’re arguing in Washington about me, but I’m here talking up your jobs.’”
American economist Kenneth Rogoff took issue with Trump’s comments, although he said some of the president’s claims about the strength of the U.S. economy are true. But Rogoff noted that the economy wasn’t doing badly when Trump took office. “It’s been a good 10 years and his three years probably better than expected,” Rogoff said.
Climate issues are a main theme at the forum and the phrase “Act on Climate” was written in the snow at the Davos landing zone where Trump’s helicopter set down.
His lone reference to climate issues in the speech came when he announced the U.S. would join a World Economic Forum initiative to plant 1 trillion trees worldwide. Afterward, in an apparent reference to those who warn about climate change, Trump said the world must “reject the perennial prophets of doom and their predictions of the apocalypse.”