FREMONT, Calif. — Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter Monday that the company has restarted its California factory in violation of local government orders.
In the afternoon tweet, Musk wrote that he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody.
State law allows a fine of up to $1,000 a day or up to 90 days in jail for operating in violation of health orders.
Early Monday, the parking lot was nearly full at the massive plant, which employs 10,000 workers, and semis were driving off loaded with vehicles that may have been produced before the shutdown.
The restart violates orders from the Alameda County Health Department, which has deemed the factory a nonessential business that can’t open under restrictions intended to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.