Big technology companies powered stocks higher on Wall Street Monday, adding to the market’s gains after a three-week winning streak.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% after being down 0.3% in the early going. Gains by technology and communication stocks and companies that rely on consumer spending outweighed losses elsewhere in the market. The rally, which gained strength in the final hour of trading, nudged the benchmark S&P 500 index to a slight gain for the year and drove the Nasdaq composite to an all-time high.
Amazon led the way higher in the S&P 500 with a 7.9% gain. Citrix Systems was close behind finishing 7.6% higher. Microsoft also helped lift the market, rising 4.3%.
Technology and communications stocks and big e-commerce retailers like Amazon have benefited this year as the pandemic has forced people to largely stay home and rely increasingly on the internet for shopping, work and entertainment. Among the losers have been banks, airlines and cruise lines.
The S&P 500 gained 27.11 points to 3,251.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which was down for most of the day, added 8.92 points, or less than 0.1%, to 26,680.87.
The Nasdaq had its best day since the end of April. It climbed 263.90 points, or 2.5%, to 10,767.09. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 5.36 points, or 0.4%, to 1,467.95.
Treasury yields were mixed, reflecting caution among investors.