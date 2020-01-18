Wall Street capped a milestone-setting week Friday with a few more as modest gains nudged the major stock indexes to all-time highs.
The benchmark S&P 500 index also notched its second-straight weekly gain.
Technology stocks powered much of the market’s broad gains, along with communication services companies and banks. Energy sector stocks were the only decliners. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher.
Investors welcomed more strong quarterly results from banks. A report showing a December surge in new home construction, meanwhile, provided the latest encouraging snapshot on the U.S. economy. A solid retail sales report on Thursday revealed consumers are still spending at a healthy pace.
The latest batch of positive corporate earnings reports and ecomonic data helped keep investors in a buying mood after the midweek signing of an initial trade deal by the U.S. and China. Progress on trade has eased fears on Wall Street about the potential for the dispute to escalate further.
“The markets have responded really to one thing and that’s trade headlines, and that continues,” said Nela Richardson, investment strategist at Edward Jones. “But the economic data that underlies some of that momentum, not all of it, is pretty persistent. The fact that we’re seeing housing solidly make a corner turn into health is good for 2020.”
The S&P 500 index rose 12.81 points, or 0.4%, to 3,329.62. The benchmark index also set all-time highs on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 50.46 points, or 0.2%, to 29,348.10. The Nasdaq added 31.81 points, or 0.3%, to 9,388.94.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks dropped 5.58 points, or 0.3%, to 1,699.64.
Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.82% from 1.8% late Thursday.