Target offers solid profit outlook despite virus uncertainty

NEW YORK — Target Corp. said there could be periodic shipping delays in merchandise from China while the discounter scrambles to stock up on more household essentials in its U.S. stores as it confronts the repercussions of a spreading new virus.
Like many retailers, Target is wrestling with the growing uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus as it upends supply networks. In the past few days, U.S. customers have been crowding online services and grocery and discount stores to stock up on all types of basics from cleaning products to canned food. Amazon.com’s app for Prime Now same-day grocery orders is warning that delivery availability may be limited. Target’s CEO Brian Cornell believes shoppers will continue to stock up on essentials for the next few weeks.
Still, Minneapolis-based Target offered a solid profit outlook on Tuesday and said that it hasn’t seen anything related to the spreading new virus so far that would affect its financial targets.
The forecast came as the discounter reported strong fourth-quarter profits, though its sales were weighed down by weak demand for toy and electronics during the crucial holiday shopping season.
Target joins a string of other retailers with disappointing sales during the shortest holiday shopping season since 2013. Walmart had a rare sales shortfall, while Macy’s and J.C. Penney saw sales decline during the period. Kohl’s also posted disappointing holiday sales but on Tuesday reported that fourth-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street expectations. Nordstrom is scheduled to report its results after the markets close Tuesday.
Retailers already dealing with higher costs from an ongoing trade war with China struggled to get potential shoppers through the doors sooner, and the start of 2020 doesn’t appear to be offering much relief.