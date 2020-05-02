OMAHA, Neb. — The latest survey of supply managers in a nine-state region of the Midwest and Plains shows that many are holding out hope for an economic rebound later this year, even though the coronavirus has knocked the region for a loop.
The Mid-American Business Conditions index plummeted in April to 35.1 from March’s already-anemic 46.7, according to a survey report released Friday. April’s index was the lowest since February 2009, during the Great Recession.
But the survey’s confidence index suggested that business leaders have more hope for recovery over the next six months. The index soared to 45.5 in April, up from March’s 14.5.
“The federal stimulus plan, the Federal Reserve monetary incentive programs, and the rebound in U.S. stock markets boosted confidence from March’s record lows,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.
Still, other indices painted a grim picture. The April employment index bottomed out at 26.2 — its lowest level since the survey began in 1993. The March employment index was an already-weak 34.7.
The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline. The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.