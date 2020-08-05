NEW YORK — U.S. stock indexes drifted higher Tuesday as Wall Street’s big rally eased off the accelerator.
The S&P 500 rose 11.90 points, or 0.4%, to 3,306.51 after flipping between small gains and losses throughout the day. It’s the mildest move for the index in two weeks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 164.07 points, or 0.6%, to 26,828.47, and the Nasdaq composite added 38.37, or 0.4%, to close at another record, 10,941.17.
Stock indexes are hanging at or close to their record highs after clawing back all or most of their sell-off from earlier in the year, and the S&P 500 is within 2.4% of its all-time high set in February. But caution is still very prevalent across other markets: Gold rose to another record Tuesday, while Treasury yields sank as investors sought safety.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.50% from 0.56% late Monday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.
Gold has been another investment that has moved strongly recently because of low interest rates and worries about the global economy. Gold for delivery in December rose $34.70 to settle at $2,021.00 per ounce.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 69 cents to settle at $41.70 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, added 28 cents to $44.43 a barrel.