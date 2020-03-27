NEW YORK — Stocks marched higher for a third straight day Friday as a massive coronavirus relief bill moved closer to passing Congress and Wall Street took some historically bad unemployment figures in stride.
The S&P 500 rose 6.2%, bringing its three-day rally to 17.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has risen an even steeper 21.3% since Monday.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 index rose 154.51 points, or 6.2%, to 2,630.07, while the Dow climbed 1,351.62 points, or 6.4%, to 22,552.17.
The Nasdaq added 413.24 points, or 5.6%, to 7,797.54.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks rose 69.95 points, or 6.3%, to 1,180.32.
Nearly 3.3 million Americans applied for unemployment benefits last week, easily shattering the prior record set in 1982, as layoffs and business shutdowns sweep across the country.
The market shot higher Thursday because Wall Street knew the bad news on unemployment was coming, analysts said, and the Senate finally passed a $2.2 trillion economic aid package as part of an astonishing amount of support being pushed into the economy by politicians and the Federal Reserve.
“There is no sugar coating these numbers — they are bad,” said Jamie Cox, managing partner for Harris Financial Group. “Markets have had several days to digest what everyone knew was coming; therefore, the market response to these numbers may differ than what people might expect.”