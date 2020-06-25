Wall Street’s recent rally hit a snag Wednesday as new coronavirus cases in the U.S. climbed to the highest level in two months, dimming investors’ hopes for a relatively quick economic turnaround.
The S&P 500 skidded 2.6%, shedding its gains for the week and leaving it nearly in the red for the month. The sell-off, which followed steep drops in European markets, accelerated around mid-morning on news that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will require visitors from states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days.
Technology companies, which have been leading the market higher as it bounced back from a plunge in March, accounted for the biggest slice of the pullback. Financial, health care, communication services and industrial sector stocks also took heavy losses. Energy stocks fell the most as the price of oil dropped sharply.
The S&P 500 dropped 80.96 points to 3,050.33. Despite the sharp sell-off, the S&P 500 is still on pace for its best quarter since the fourth quarter of 1998.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 710.16 points, or 2.7%, to 25,445.94. The Nasdaq, which was coming off its second all-time high this week, fell 222.20 points, or 2.2%, to 9,909.17. Small company stocks fared worse than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index gave up 49.60 points, or 3.4%, to 1,389.74.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.68% from 0.70% late Tuesday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.
In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil slid 5.8% to settle at $38.01 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 5.4% to close at $40.31.