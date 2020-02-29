U.S. stocks sank again on Wall Street Friday, pushing the S&P 500 index down another 2.8% and putting the market on track for its worst week since October 2008.
The virus outbreak has been shutting down industrial centers, emptying shops and severely crimping travel all over the world. More companies are warning investors that their finances will take a hit because of disruptions to supply chains and sales. Governments are taking increasingly drastic measures as they scramble to contain the virus.
The market’s losses moderated somewhat after the Federal Reserve released a statement saying it stood ready to help the economy if needed. Investors increasingly expect the Fed to cut rates at its next policy meeting in mid-March.
The Dow fell 357.28 points, or 1.4%, to 25,409.36. The S&P 500 slid 24.54 points, or 0.8%, to 2,954.22. The Nasdaq rose 0.89 points, or less than 0.1%, to 8,567.37. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 21.40 points, or 1.4%, to 1,476.47.
The rout has knocked every major index into what market watchers call a “correction,” or a fall of 10% or more from a peak. The last time that occurred was in late 2018, as a tariff war with China was escalating. Market watchers have said for months that stocks were heavily overpriced and long overdue for another pullback.