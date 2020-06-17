NEW YORK — Stocks rose again Tuesday, part of a strong and worldwide rally for markets, after a big rebound in buying at U.S. stores and online raised hopes that the economy can escape its recession relatively quickly.
The S&P 500 climbed 1.9% for its third straight gain, bringing it back within 8% of its record set in February. Gains have built in recent weeks as reports bolster investor expectations that the worst of the downturn may have already passed.
Continuing, immense support from the Federal Reserve also is calming markets, and its chair said Tuesday that the central bank will continue to use all its tools to cushion the blow of the worst recession in decades.
But trading remains very skittish across markets as worsening coronavirus trends in several global hotspots raise the possibility that all the improvements could unravel.
The S&P 500 shot to an early 2.8% gain, lost nearly all of it at one point and then rallied back. By the end of Tuesday, the index was up 58.15 points at 3,124.74.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 526.82, or 2%, to 26,289.98, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 169.84, or 1.7%, to 9,895.87.
“The markets have been looking forward to the economy reopening, and that’s a large part of the story for the next few months,” said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird.
“My feeling is that while reopenings and things get better, it won’t be without some backsteps, and I think it’ll be a rocky few months more for the markets.”
Smaller stocks were among the market’s biggest gainers.. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks rose 2.3%.