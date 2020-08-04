NEW YORK — Stocks started August with more gains, and a worldwide rally on Monday sent Wall Street back to where it was just a couple days after it set its record earlier this year.
The S&P 500 tacked 0.7% more onto its four-month winning streak, and Big Tech once again led the way. The index rose 23.49 points to 3,294.61 to get within 3% of its record for the first time since February.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 236.08 points, or 0.9%, to 26,664.40. The gains for tech stocks, particularly Microsoft and Apple, pushed the Nasdaq composite up 157.52, or 1.5%, to 10,902.80, another record.
Helping to launch markets higher were reports showing manufacturing activity strengthened across Europe in July by more than economists expected. The gains built higher after a separate report showed U.S. manufacturing growth accelerated last month at a faster pace than economists expected.
The data added to evidence that the global economy halted its freefall from earlier this year, at least temporarily. Earlier on Monday, a private survey showed China’s manufacturing activity also grew at a faster rate in July than expected.
Through the pandemic, though, Big Tech has remained almost immune to such concerns on expectations that it can continue to grow.
Microsoft jumped 5.6% Monday after it confirmed that it’s in talks to buy the U.S. arm of TikTok, a Chinese-owned video app that is very popular but has also drawn the White House’s scrutiny. Microsoft said its CEO, Satya Nadella, has talked with President Donald Trump about it, and the tech giant expects the talks with TikTok to end no later than Sept. 15, either with a deal or not.
Apple added 2.5%, piling more gains onto its 10.5% rise Friday following a blowout report showing that its profits during the spring easily topped Wall Street’s expectations.