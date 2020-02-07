Stocks closed higher on Wall Street on Thursday, extending the market’s solid rebound this week and delivering another round of record highs for the major indexes.
The S&P 500 index, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq each hit all-time highs as they extended their winning streak to a fourth day.
The latest gains came as investors assessed more company earnings reports. China’s decision to cut tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. imports also helped keep investors in a buying mood. The reductions, which follow U.S. tariff cuts last month on Chinese goods, are part of a previously signed “Phase 1” trade agreement with Washington.
“It’s certainly good news and something unexpected,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA. “The Chinese, in a sense, are showing deference and offering an olive branch to the U.S. ahead of the ‘Phase 2’ negotiations.”
The S&P 500 index rose 11.09 points, or 0.3%, to 3,345.78. The Dow gained 88.92 points, or 0.3%, to 29,379.77. The Nasdaq climbed 63.47 points, or 0.7%, to 9,572,15. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks fell 4.46 points, or 0.3%, to 1,677.46.
Markets in Europe and Asia finished broadly higher.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 1.64% from 1.65% late Wednesday.
Benchmark crude oil rose 20 cents to settle at $50.95 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, fell 35 cents to close at $54.93 a barrel.
Yum Brands fell 2.8% after the operator of Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and KFC restaurants reported weak fourth-quarter profit. The company also faces financial pain moving forward from the virus outbreak impact. China made up 27% of KFC’s total sales and 17% of Pizza Hut’s sales in the fourth quarter.
Gold rose $7.30 to $1,565.10 per ounce, silver rose 22 cents to $17.79 per ounce and copper rose 2 cents to $2.60 per pound.
The dollar rose to 109.97 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen on Wednesday.