Stocks closed broadly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, reversing a big slice of the market’s losses from a sharp sell-off the day before.
The rebound ended a five-day losing streak for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fueled largely by fears that the spread of a new virus in China could hamper global economic growth. The outbreak has killed more than 100 people, putting a chill on travel and tourism in China.
Investors placed their concerns about the virus’ potential economic impact on the back burner and snapped up stocks beaten down earlier in the week, particularly chipmakers and other technology companies. The sector notched the biggest gain Tuesday and powered much of the rally.
“There are always a few bargain hunters out there who will step in and start buying almost immediately,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “But I’m quite surprised that it’s been this quickly and that it has rebounded as much as it has.”
The S&P 500 index rose 32.61 points, or 1%, to 3,276.24. The Dow gained 187.05 points, or 0.7%, to 28,722.85. The Nasdaq climbed 130.37 points, or 1.4%, to 9,269.68. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 14.18 points, or 0.9%, to 1,658.31.
Bond prices fell, sending yields higher following a significant drop a day earlier.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed to 1.65% from 1.60% late Monday.
Benchmark crude oil rose 34 cents settle at $53.48 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, gained 19 cents to close at $59.51 a barrel.
Gold fell $7.60 to $1,569.80 per ounce, silver fell 60 cents to $17.46 per ounce and copper fell 2 cents to $2.58 per pound.