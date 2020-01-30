Major U.S. stock indexes ended mixed Wednesday after an early rally powered by strong gains in technology companies faded in the final minutes of trading.
The wobbly finish left the benchmark S&P 500 with a 0.1% loss. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed with a gain of less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq composite inched 0.1% higher. Bond prices rose, pulling yields lower.
Investors continued to assess quarterly reports from big companies, including solid results from General Electric and Apple. The iPhone maker’s shares climbed to an all-time high. Microsoft reported quarterly results after the close of regular trading that topped Wall Street estimates.
Stocks barely budged after Federal Reserve announced it is leaving its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a low level. The move, which was widely expected, reflects the central bank’s mostly positive view of the U.S. economy.
The S&P 500 index fell 2.84 points, or 0.1%, to 3,273.40. The index had earlier been up by 0.5%.
The Dow edged up 11.60 points, or less than 0.1%, to 28,734.45. The Nasdaq added 5.48 points, or 0.1%, to 9,275.16. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks slid 9.09 points, or 0.5%, to 1,649.22.
Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.58% from 1.64% late Tuesday.