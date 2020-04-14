Stocks fell Monday on Wall Street, erasing some of the market’s big gains from last week, as investors braced for a sobering first look at how the coronavirus pandemic has hurt company earnings.
The S&P 500 fell 1% after cutting its early losses by more than half toward the end of the day. The benchmark index surged 12% last week, its best gain since 1974.
The pullback followed news over the weekend that OPEC, Russia and other oil producing nations have agreed to cut output in a bid to stem a slide in crude prices following a collapse in demand due to the outbreak.
Financial, industrial and health care stocks took some of the heaviest selling. Amazon and a few other retailers were bright spots. Traders continued to watch for more signs that the coronavirus outbreak may be leveling off and what that could mean for the prospects of reopening the economy.
The S&P lost 28.19 points to 2,761.63. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.60 points, or 1.4%, to 23,390.77. The index had been down 624 points.
The Nasdaq reversed an early slide and rose 38.85 points, or 0.5%, to 8,192.42. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 34.68 points, or 2.8%, to 1,212.04.
European markets were closed for a holiday, and Asian markets ended mostly lower.
Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury to 0.75% from 0.72% late Thursday. U.S. markets were closed last Friday for the Good Friday holiday.