Wall Street’s earlier bets that the economy can make a relatively quick rebound from the coronavirus pandemic suddenly don’t look so good.
The S&P 500 fell 1.7% Wednesday for its second straight loss, with the biggest hits targeting companies that most need a healthy economy for their profits to grow. Treasury yields also sank in a sign of pessimism after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned about the threat of a prolonged recession.
“At this stage now, we think there are more risks to the downside than the upside,” said Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.
“Consumers in general are going to be more wary and more interested in boosting savings rates and are unlikely to come back to a world of consumption anywhere near what it looked like before,” she said.
The S&P 500 fell 50.12 points to 2,820.00. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 516.81 points, or 2.2%, to 23,247.97, and the Nasdaq composite lost 139.38, or 1.5%, to 8,863.17.
Smaller stocks also took worse losses than the rest of the market, which typically happens when worries about the economy’s strength are on the rise. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks dropped 3.3%.