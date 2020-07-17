NEW YORK — Wall Street stumbled on Thursday after a report showed layoffs continue to sweep the country at a stubbornly steady pace, one of several mixed reports to highlight the uncertain path ahead for the economy.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.3%, following up on declines across Europe and Asia, as a worldwide rally faded. Stocks in China fell particularly sharply after a report showed shoppers there are slow to spend even though its economy returned to growth. Treasury yields also lost ground in a sign of increased caution.
Heavy losses for travel-related stocks helped pull the S&P 500 to its first loss in three days, down 10.99 to 3,215.57. Cruise-ship operators, airlines and hotels gave up chunks of their big gains from a day earlier.
Drops for Microsoft and other tech titans also weighed heavily because they’re the largest stocks in the index. They also sent the Nasdaq composite, which set a record last week, to a larger loss than other indexes. It fell 76.66, or 0.7%, to 10,473.83. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 135.39 points, or 0.5%, to 26,734.71.
“It’s just a pause,” said Adam Taback, chief investment officer for Wells Fargo Private Bank. “I wouldn’t read too much into it. The Nasdaq continues to be under a little bit of pressure, but it’s due for a breather as well.”
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.61% from 0.63% late Wednesday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 45 cents to settle at $40.75 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 42 cents to $43.37 a barrel.