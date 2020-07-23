Wall Street capped a choppy day of trading Wednesday with more gains for stocks as investors sized up a mix of company earnings reports and another flare-up in tensions between Washington and Beijing.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, its fourth gain in a row, after wavering between gains and losses for much of the afternoon. Strength in technology and health care stocks outweighed losses in energy companies, banks and elsewhere in the market. Treasury yields fell slightly, a sign of caution in the market.
“It’s a relatively muted day in terms of volatility,” said Bill Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “Having come off a furious rally off the March 23 lows, the market is clearly in a period of consolidation and assessing second-quarter earnings results.”
The S&P 500 gained 18.72 points to 3,276.02. The benchmark index is now within 3.3% of the all-time high it set in February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 165.44 points, or 0.6%, to 27,005.84.
The Nasdaq recovered from an early dip to add 25.76 points, or 0.2%, to 10,706.13. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks picked up 2.63 points, or 0.2%, to 1,490.14. Indexes in Europe fell. Asia ended mixed.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.59% from 0.60%.
The price of benchmark U.S oil for September delivery fell 6 cents to settle at $41.90 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 3 cents to $44.29 a barrel.