Stocks closed broadly higher Wednesday on Wall Street, clawing back all of its losses from a day earlier and extending its strong gains for the week.
The S&P 500 rose 1.7% as the market bounced back from a sudden drop on Tuesday that snapped the index’s three-day winning streak. Crude oil prices posted their fifth straight gain.
Technology, the only sector that’s holding on to a gain for the year, accounted for much of the market’s upward move.
Fresh hope about a potential vaccine for COVID-19 and optimism that the U.S. economic will recover in the second half of the year as businesses gradually reopen and stay-at-home orders aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus are relaxed have spurred stocks higher this week.
The S&P 500 gained 48.67 points to 2,971.61. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 369.04 points, or 1.5%, to 24,575.90. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 190.67 points, or 2.1%, to 9,375.98.
The Russell 2000 index gained 39.21 points, or 3%, to 1,346.93.