NEW YORK — Even in this new stay-at-home, increasingly jobless economy, some businesses are making out as clear winners, and gains for Amazon, health care companies and stocks in other pockets of the market helped prop up Wall Street on Thursday.
The S&P 500 rose 0.6% after flipping between small gains and losses following a government report that 5.2 million Americans filed for unemployment benefits last week.
The day’s move for the S&P 500 was one of its mildest since the coronavirus outbreak began knocking stocks lower two months ago. But it belied some churn underneath, as losers in the index outnumbered winners.
Amazon, Dollar General and Walmart all closed at record highs as people stock up on staples.
The S&P 500 rose 16.19 points to 2,799.55. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 33.33 points, or 0.1%, to 23,537.68, the Nasdaq jumped 139.19, or 1.7%, to 8,532.36 and the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks slumped 5.89, or 0.5%, to 1,178.09.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.60% from 0.64% late Wednesday. Yields fall when bond prices rise.