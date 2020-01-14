Technology companies led stocks to broad gains on Wall Street Monday, driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite indexes to more record highs.
Financial, communications services and industrial stocks also notched solid gains. Health care stocks were the only decliners. Bond prices fell, sending yields higher, and the price of gold fell, signs that investors were favoring higher-risk holdings.
The rally, which added to the market’s gains from last week, came as investors looked ahead to the signing of an initial trade deal with China and the potential for future talks.
The world’s largest economies are expected to sign the “Phase 1” trade agreement on Wednesday. It is being viewed as an opening to future negotiations that will deal with more complicated trade issues.
The S&P 500 index rose 22.78 points, or 0.7%, to 3,288.13. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, climbed 95.07 points, or 1%, to 9,273.93. The S&P and Nasdaq previously set new highs last Thursday.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 83.28 points, or 0.3%, to 28,907.05.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks picked up 11.96 points, or 0.7%, to 1,669.61.
Benchmark crude oil fell 96 cents to settle at $58.08 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, dropped 78 cents to close at $64.20 a barrel.
Gold fell $9.10 to $1,548.40 per ounce, silver fell 10 cents to $17.93 per ounce and copper rose 4 cents to $2.86 per pound.