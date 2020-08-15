NEW YORK — Stock indexes barely budged on Wall Street Friday, leaving the S&P 500 just shy of its record once again.
The S&P 500 edged down 0.58, or less than 0.1%, to 3,372.85 after drifting between small gains and losses throughout the day. They’re the latest meandering moves for the market, which has taken a pause after erasing almost all of the steep losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
In each of the prior two days, the S&P 500 made a brief run above its record closing high, which was set in February, only to fade in the afternoon. It remains within 0.4% of its record.
Wall Street was nearly evenly split between stocks that rose and fell, and the moves were almost uniformly modest. The Dow Jones Industrial Average inched up 34.30 points, or 0.1%, to 27,931.02, while the Nasdaq composite dipped 23.20, or 0.2%, to 11,019.30.
Outside the S&P 500, shares of German biopharmaceutical company CureVac more than tripled in their first day of trading. After selling shares at $16 in an initial public offering, the stock jumped to $55.90. The company, whose backers include the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the German government, is developing a vaccine against COVID-19 and other medicines using messenger RNA.
Treasury yields also slowed their big jump from earlier in the week. The yield on the 10-year Treasury held steady at 0.71%. It had been at 0.57% just on Monday.