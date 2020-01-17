Another rally on Wall Street powered stock indexes to more records Thursday.
The S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq composite notched all-time highs, extending the market’s gains after a strong start to the year.
A batch of solid economic data injected more optimism into markets a day after the signing of an initial trade deal between the U.S. and China.
The good economic news follows the signing of the “Phase 1” trade deal between the U.S. and China that puts the nations on a clearer path to ending their 18-month long trade war. The pact eases some sanctions on China, which has agreed to step up its purchases of U.S. farm products and other goods.
Meanwhile, the Senate approved a new North American trade agreement Thursday that rewrites the rules of commerce with Canada and Mexico.
The S&P 500 index climbed 27.52 points, or 0.8%, to 3,316.81. The index also set all-time highs on Monday and Wednesday.
The Dow rose 267.42 points, or 0.9%, to 29,297.64. The Dow closed above 29,000 for the first time on Wednesday. Stovall said it’s possible we could see the Dow hit 30,000 this year.
The Nasdaq gained 98.44 points, or 1.1%, to 9,357.13.
Smaller-company stocks fared better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index rose 22.82 points, or 1.4%, to 1,705.22.
Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.80% from 1.78% late Wednesday.