NEW YORK — The federal government’s relief program for small businesses got off to a slow start Friday, with only some businesses able to apply and several banks either not accepting applications or seeing long waits to do approvals.
Millions of small businesses are expected to apply for these desperately needed rescue loans from the $349 billion Paycheck Protection Program, which was put in place to help them retain workers and pay bills during the coronavirus pandemic. Roughly 5,200 loans valued at $1.8 billion have been processed so far, said Jovita Carranza, administrator of the Small Business Administration., on Friday afternoon.
The program is being overseen by the SBA but banks are handling the application process. Some large lenders like Wells Fargo, Huntington Bank and Bank of America were ready to go at the program’s outset. BofA said its gotten 28,000 applications so far. But JPMorgan Chase only started accepting applications Friday afternoon after saying earlier that it wouldn’t.
Even those banks accepting applications were limited in who they could accept. Bank of America said the loans were available to customers who had business deposit accounts and business loans with the bank.