Wall Street jostled to a mixed finish Tuesday, as former stalwarts ran out of momentum and some of the market’s most beaten-down stocks turned into winners.
The S&P 500 slipped 0.5% after stocks that have held up the best through this year’s sell-off fell to some of the market’s sharpest drops. They included health care companies, big tech titans and winners of the stay-at-home economy, such as Netflix and Amazon.
Those are big companies, which give their movements outsized effect on the S&P 500. But nearly twice as many stocks rose in the index than fell. Among the winners were travel companies, shopping-mall owners and other businesses that got hammered after widespread stay-at-home orders locked away their customers. Some U.S. states and nations around the world are gradually lifting restrictions implemented to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Nasdaq, which is dominated by big tech stocks and is the only major U.S. index up over the last year, fell 122.43, or 1.4%, to 8,607.73. The Russell 2000, which got beat up more than the rest of the market on worries about small companies’ financial strength, climbed 16.20, or 1.3%, to 1,298.08.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 32.23 points, or 0.1%, to 24,101.55. It, like other indexes, gave up its gains after a report in the morning showed U.S. consumer confidence fell to its lowest level in nearly six years.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.61% from 0.65% late Monday. Yields tend to fall when investors are downgrading expectations for the economy and inflation.