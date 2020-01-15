Senate Republicans plan vote on US-Mexico-Canada trade act

WASHINGTON — Republicans controlling the Senate are taking advantage of delays in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial to speed up a vote on a modified North American trade pact.
Thursday’s expected vote promises sweeping bipartisan support for legislation implementing the terms of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, which Trump and many lawmakers blames for shipping U.S. manufacturing jobs to Mexico.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced the vote at his weekly news conference Tuesday.