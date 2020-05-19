SBA leaves businesses still hoping for more leeway on loans

NEW YORK — Small businesses hoping for more leeway in using coronavirus loan money were disappointed as the government released instructions for seeking forgiveness for the loans.
Forms the Small Business Administration released late Friday didn’t address two concerns shared by many owners about the $659 billion Paycheck Protection Program. According to the instructions, loans still can be forgiven in full only if the money is spent within eight weeks of receiving it. And businesses must use at least 75% of it for workers’ pay, with the remaining amount limited to rent, mortgage interest and utility expenses.
Many small businesses say the eight-week period is too restrictive; loan forgiveness applies only for money spent through June 30. Those who already brought back laid-off workers are afraid they’ll have to let them go again if business hasn’t returned to pre-virus outbreak levels at the end of the eight weeks — a situation faced by restaurants and also companies whose customers have cut back their spending.
“Some of my staff might find themselves right back at unemployment if clients can’t pay for marketing and public relations services,” says Alissa Kelly, owner of PR Plus, based in Las Vegas. She had to lay off her five staffers, brought them back after she got her loan in April, and is worried about what happens when her eight weeks runs out June 17.