NEW YORK — Stocks were mixed Tuesday on Wall Street, but gains were strong enough for tech companies and other pockets of the market to carry the S&P 500 to its fourth straight gain and another record high.

The benchmark index rose 12.34, or 0.4%, to 3,443.62, even though slightly more stocks within it sank than rose. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.02, or 0.2%, to 28,248.44, and the Nasdaq composite rose 86.75, or 0.8%, to 11,466.47.

The modest moves followed some more mixed data reports on the economy. One showed that consumer confidence unexpectedly dropped this month, contrary to economists’ forecast for a strengthening. Another said sales of new homes accelerated faster than economists expected last month. They fit in with a general slowing of the economy recently, following its plummet into recession earlier this year and subsequent, initial burst off the bottom.

Earlier in the morning, most stocks on Wall Street had been edging higher after the United States and China said they held constructive talks as they negotiate how to implement their “Phase 1” deal, which set a truce in their trade war.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.68% from 0.64% late Monday.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil rose 73 cents to settle at $43.35 per barrel as Hurricane Laura barrels toward the U.S. Gulf coast, home to much of the country’s energy production. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 73 cents to $45.86 a barrel.