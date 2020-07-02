Stock indexes ended mixed on Wall Street Wednesday, even as the market extended its winning streak to a third day and gains in technology companies pushed the Nasdaq to an all-time high.
The S&P 500 rose 0.5%, coming off the heels of a whiplash start to the year where its worst quarterly performance since 2008 gave way to its best quarter since 1998. Treasury yields and the price of oil rose. Stocks in Europe fell, while markets in Asia ended mixed.
Encouraging reports on the U.S. economy helped nudge the market higher. Investors continue to balance signs that the economy is improving after grinding nearly to a halt in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic against worry that the number of new confirmed infections is surging in parts of the U.S. and other hotspots around the globe.
The S&P 500 gained 15.57 points to 3,115.86. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology companies, climbed 95.86 points, or 1%, to 10,154.63, a record high.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 77.91 points, or 0.3%, to 25,734.97. The index drifted between a gain of 206 points and a loss of 99 points. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 index dropped 14.05 points, or 1%, to 1,427.31.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 0.68% from 0.65% late Tuesday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery rose 55 cents to settle at $39.82 a barrel. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 76 cents to $42.03 a barrel.
Asian markets ended mixed. In Europe, France’s CAC 40 dropped 0.2% and Germany’s DAX lost 0.4%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2%.