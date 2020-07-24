NEW YORK — Slumping stocks across most of Wall Street sent the S&P 500 to its worst loss in nearly four weeks on Thursday, undercut by a report showing layoffs are picking up across the country with coronavirus counts.
Technology stocks had the sharpest drops after a better-than-expected profit report from Microsoft failed to satisfy investors expecting even more from the stock that’s largely defied gravity and the pandemic this year. They helped drag the S&P 500 down 40.36 points, or 1.2%, to 3,235.66 for its first loss in five days.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 353.51 points, or 1.3%, to 26,652.33. The Nasdaq composite fell 244.71, or 2.3%, to 10,461.
Other stock indexes around the world were mixed, while uncertainty across markets helped gold touch its highest price in nearly nine years.
The setback wiped out three-quarters of the S&P 500’s gains from earlier in the week. Overall, the market is in a holding pattern and will likely remain there as investors gauge the path of the pandemic, business reopenings and the government’s reaction to them, said Jason Pride, chief investment officer of private wealth at Glenmede.
“We’re going to be dealing with that until we get a vaccine or cure, whether we like it or not,” he said.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.58% from 0.59% late Wednesday. It tends to move with investors’ expectations for the economy and inflation.
Gold for delivery in August rose $24.90 to settle at $1,890.00 per ounce. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 83 cents to settle at $41.07 per barrel. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 98 cents to $43.31 a barrel.