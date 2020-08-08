NEW YORK — Wall Street’s big rally let off the accelerator on Friday, despite a better-than-expected report on the U.S. job market, amid worries about worsening U.S.-China tensions and whether Washington can deliver more aid for the economy.
The S&P 500 inched up 2.12 points, or 0.1%, to 3,351.28 to eke out a sixth straight gain, after being down most of the day. It’s back within 1% of its record for the first time since February. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 46.50, or 0.2%, to 27,433.48.
Technology stocks fell, though, on worries that China could retaliate for President Donald Trump’s latest escalation against Chinese tech companies. The Nasdaq composite dropped 97.09, or 0.9%, to 11,010.98 after setting a record Thursday.
he day’s headline economic report was an encouraging one for investors: Employers added nearly 1.8 million jobs last month, about 185,000 more than economists had forecast. Analysts said they found some encouraging trends throughout the report, such as a stronger-than-expected rise in average hourly earnings.
Stocks of smaller companies climbed more than their bigger rivals, and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks jumped 24.56, or 1.6%, to 1,569.18. Treasury yields also rose. Financial stocks, which have swung sharply with prospects for the economy and interest rates, had the biggest gain of the 11 sectors that make up the S&P 500. Seven out of 10 stocks within the index rose for the day.