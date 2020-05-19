IOWA CITY, Iowa — Safety regulators declined to inspect an Iowa pork plant after receiving a complaint alleging workers were exposed to the coronavirus in crowded conditions — a decision that critics said allowed a burgeoning outbreak to grow unabated.
An April 11 complaint to the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration alleged that employees at the Tyson Foods processing plant in Perry, Iowa, were spreading the virus as they worked “elbow to elbow.” The complaint asserted that social distancing wasn’t taking place in any of the production areas or the cafeteria.
Workers and regulators had reason to be alarmed. The Tyson plant in Columbus Junction had been idled days earlier due to a coronavirus outbreak that infected hundreds of workers and was rerouting some of its hogs to Perry for slaughter. Other meat plants nationwide were reporting outbreaks and closures.
But Iowa OSHA took nine days to seek a response from Tyson, and eight more to get one, according to documents obtained by The Associated Press under the open records law. The agency determined April 28 that Tyson’s voluntary efforts were “satisfactory” and closed the case without inspecting the plant.
State Sen. Bill Dotzler, a Waterloo Democrat, said Monday that the agency’s handling of the complaint failed vulnerable workers who were facing a choice between risking their health and keeping their jobs.
“It’s shameful when you think about the amount of people that have become additionally infected,” Dotzler said. “They should have been in there and taken a look at what was going on, instead of asking an offender if they did something wrong.”
Gov. Kim Reynolds asserted April 17 that Iowa OSHA was being proactive in protecting meatpacking workers and that “all complaints are being investigated.”
She said Monday that she didn’t know how the Tyson complaint was handled but that state employees are working hard to protect residents.
“But, you know, there are times we fall short,” she said. “If that’s the case and we can do better, we’re going to do better.”