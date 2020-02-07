US productivity up 1.7% in 2019, best gain in 9 years

FILE- In this Jan. 4, 2019, file work continues on a plan of new homes in Franklin Park, Pa. U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of 2019, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best showing in nearly a decade. The Commerce Department said Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 that productivity grew at an annual rate of 1.4% in the October-December quarter, a significant improvement from a 0.2% drop in productivity in the third quarter.

 Keith Srakocic

WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity rebounded in the final three months of last year, helping to boost productivity growth for the year to the best showing in nearly a decade.

The Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics said Thursday that productivity grew at an annual rate of 1.4% in the October-December quarter, reversing the direction of a 0.2% drop during the third quarter.

For the year, productivity increased 1.7%, up from 1.3% advances in both 2017 and 2018. While a 1.7% rise in productivity is considered modest, it was the best annual showing since a 3.4% advance in 2010.

Labor costs rose 1.4% in the fourth quarter, a slowdown from a 2.5% jump in the third quarter. For the year, labor costs rose 2%, up from a 1.8% gain in 2018.